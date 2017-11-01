Don't toss that jack-o'-lantern in the green bin just yet.

Your pumpkin is invited to a Halloween after-party in Westboro, where it can light up the night with hundreds of other spooky companions on the pathway in Byron Linear Park along Bassett Lane.

This is the fourth year for the "Pumpkin Path," which started out with just 20 pumpkins and grew to include 300 last year as news of the event spread.

Organizer Anita Grace said the path was inspired by a similar event in Toronto, where pumpkin parades have become a tradition on Nov. 1.

Volunteers in Westboro are collecting used jack-o'-lanterns for one last display on November 1 on a walking path along Byron Avenue. This is the fourth year for the Pumpkin Path, which started with 20 pumpkins and grew to 300 last year. (Submitted by Amy Lyn)

Path lined with glowing pumpkins 'looks amazing'

"Kids come out in costume, come together. It's really festive," Grace told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning. "The path looks amazing when it's all lit up."

This year's pumpkins have already begun arriving, Grace said, with designs including a Pac-Man ghost and a skeleton. She's hoping for more than 400 this year, and said they don't necessarily need to be artistic masterpieces.

"It's not a competition," Grace said. "Any pumpkin of any kind of ability is welcome, but there is some amazing artistry that every year really blows me away."

November 1 pumpkin displays are also a tradition in Toronto. Toronto Sourauren Park had its first pumpkin parade in 2004 and the idea has since spread to other parts of the city. (Greg Ross/CBC)

Participants can drop off pumpkins before dusk

If you want to add your pumpkin to the path, head to the intersection of Byron Avenue and the Island Park Drive and find a spot on the pathway along Bassett Lane for your jack-o'-lantern. Grace and other volunteers will light the pumpkins Wednesday evening.

The pumpkins will be removed on Thursday morning. A city crew arrives by 8 a.m. and she and other volunteers toss the pumpkins into the trucks, she said.

Grace welcomes help with the cleanup, but recommends volunteers bring garden gloves.

"Pumpkins get a little soggy after a few days," she said.

Second 'pumpkin parade' in Stittsville

Stittsville is also hosting its fifth annual pumpkin parade this evening.

People are invited to drop off their jack-o'-lanterns at Village Square Park, at Abbott Street and Stittsville Main Street, at 5 p.m. Electric candles will be provided and there will be prizes for the best jack-'o-lanterns.