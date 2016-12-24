Users of the pedestrian crossover at Somerset and Bay streets say they don't feel safe using the walkway.

The crossover was installed six months ago, but most drivers still don't know what to do when they encounter it.

Neighbourhood residents say that most cars won't stop at the marked crossings, often almost plowing through pedestrians.

"This is a dangerous intersection," said Amy VanTorre, who lives down the street from the crossover. "I've almost been hit a couple of times."

Many drivers don't know crossover rules

The crossover is marked by a painted walkway and large poles with signs and lights. The law states that when the signals flash, cars and cyclists must stop and wait for a pedestrian to fully cross the street.

Cars scurry through the pedestrian crossover at Somerset and Bay, often not seeing the foot traffic trying to make it to the other side. (Elise von Scheel/CBC)

But many drivers aren't familiar with how to treat the new infrastructure, even though Ottawa police did a media blitz when they were first installed.

The efforts to educate drivers didn't reach far enough for Janet Penny. She was about to drive through the crossover when she admitted she didn't know if she had to stop or for how long.

Sgt. Mark Gatien says the police do not actively monitor the crossovers, and he isn't aware of any accidents.

A man hurries his daughter across the street after almost being hit by a car illegally entering the crossover. (Elise von Scheel/CBC)

Hefty fines don't equal enforcement

Drivers who fail to stop can be fined up to $500, and it's this fact that gives hope to VanTorre's roommate.

"He's reported about 10 to 15 cars in the last six months," she said, explaining that he will write down their licence plates and then call the city.

Despite his reporting, people are still not feeling safe.

Sgt. Gatien said that even if the police increased their presence, the issue wouldn't go away because people will always behave well in front of officers.

"Pedestrian versus car, the pedestrian is always going to lose," said Sgt. Gatien. "[Cars] have to understand that if you get too close to someone, charges could be laid."

Gatien was unable to provide information on how many tickets had been distributed since the city adopted the crossings.

Safety concerns are decades old

The large signs, flashing lights and painted street are supposed to help improve pedestrian visibility. (Elise von Scheel/CBC)

The controversy surrounding pedestrian crossings has echoed through Ottawa for 50 years.

In the 1960s, Ottawa installed large amounts of crossovers, but their safety was quickly questioned. When the 1990s rolled around, the city had replaced them all with traffic lights.

Now, they are being reintroduced across Ottawa. About 60 have been installed this year, with another 120 coming by 2018.