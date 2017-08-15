A new bridge crossing Leamy Creek in Gatineau has been given a name to signify its location as a traditional gathering place for the region's Algonquin people.

The National Capital Commission officially opened the bridge along the Leamy Creek trail Tuesday morning.

Youth from the Kitigan Zibi First Nation were tasked with choosing a name for the bridge.

The name Mãwandòseg, or "where we once gathered for celebration," was chosen in reference to the Algonquin people who once gathered on the land where the bridge now stands.

The name Mâwandòseg, meaning “where we once gathered for celebration”, was chosen by #youth from the Kitigan Zibi School. pic.twitter.com/hvxObfR1gx — @NCC_CCN

"We decided to name this bridge Mãwandòseg because we saw the bridge continued to make it possible for people to gather, and that history of celebration remains today," said Destiny Cote, one of the teens who helped pick the name.

Local politicians and NCC representatives were in attendance at the inauguration ceremony.

Pathways around Leamy Creek run beside Highway 5 in Gatineau, near Boulevard du Mont-Bleu.

CEO Kristmanson says preserving the area’s cultural and ecological heritage is a priority for the NCC. #Gatineau pic.twitter.com/5n1nsZSlol — @NCC_CCN