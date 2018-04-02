'#AskMelnyk': New billboard targets Sens owner in Old Ottawa South

The latest billboard criticizing Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk went up Monday in Old Ottawa South with a new message that invites fans to send questions to the embattled businessman.

The billboards are part of a campaign by disgruntled fans to put pressure on Melnyk to sell the franchise.

A few weeks ago Spencer Callaghan, a vocal critic, raised more than $10,000 in a GoFundMe effort for the billboards.

The four previous billboards, which went up last month stated: "#MelnykOut."

The latest sign, near Bank Street and Riverdale Avenue, has a new message that states "#AskMelnyk."

The fifth billboard directs the public to the campaign's website, which asks fans to submit questions addressed to Melnyk online.

The top questions will be passed on to the owner, the website said.

Have a question for Mr. Melnyk? Reply to this tweet or use the hashtag <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AskMelnyk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AskMelnyk</a> and we’ll pick the top questions to ask to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> owner. <a href="https://t.co/oW2cEeC1DH">pic.twitter.com/oW2cEeC1DH</a> —@Senturion

Melnyk has promised to hold town hall meetings with groups of season-seat members in order to quell public criticism in the midst of a disappointing season.

The meetings will take place April 10 and 11.

The previous billboards went up on March 19 and remained for two weeks at: