A 27-year-old man has died in hospital after he was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Woodroffe Avenue in Nepean late Thursday night.

Ottawa paramedics said they were called to Woodroffe Avenue south of Meadowlands Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived they treated a 27-year-old man for serious head and lower extremity injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, paramedics said.

Later Friday morning, police announced he had died.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured.

The Ottawa police collisions unit is investigating the crash.

Northbound Woodroffe Avenue was closed for a few hours but reopened earlier Friday morning.