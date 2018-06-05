Nepean families just looking for a break this election

As she ran a quick errand after dropping off her eight-year-old daughter at school, Sandra Pitre said she's tired of middle-income families like hers never getting a break.

Pitre said she's been following the provincial election with increasing skepticism, especially when it comes to promises to lower costs for average Ontarians.

"Are they actually going to fulfil those promises? They never do," Pitre said. "They always go in with good intentions, but it never comes out for the poor person or the everyday person who works."

It appears to be an increasingly common sentiment this campaign.

Throughout Nepean, residents of the suburban Ottawa riding said they're frustrated with the status quo — but they're also dissatisfied with the options for change.

Sandra Pitre says she's unsure whom to vote for because she doesn't imagine any of the party leaders will keep their promises. "There's no one to vote for," said Pitre.

Schools 'suffering'

Nepean has one of the fasted-growing populations in eastern Ontario, a significant number of visible minorities, and its residents, on average, are some of Ottawa's youngest.

So it's no surprise education was a top issue.

Out with her three-year-old son Roman, Kaitlin Piascoski said schools need more resources. Seeing her daughter's kindergarten class has shown her there's room for improvement.

Families in Barrhaven and other Nepean communities are looking for improvements to education. 1:58 "I know there's been some cuts to the current education system and there's suffering because of it," she said.

Out by the Minto Recreation Complex, parents toting small children headed to fitness classes and teenagers in workout clothes threw around basketballs.

Stephanie Seaver said she'll be exercising her democratic right to vote on Thursday, but she's still trying to make her choice.

Seaver said she's looking for a strong education system, so her children "are well equipped to enter the workforce or enter post-secondary education."

Millenials hope to make mark

Carleton University student Mulenga Mulenga is still looking through his options.

But Mulenga said with millenial voters now outnumbering baby boomers for the first time, it's more important than ever for students like him to have their say.

"Young people, we used to say, 'Oh, what's the point of voting?'" he said. "Now we want to vote. We want to take action."

Mulenga said he'll be looking at party promises to make higher education more affordable.

Mulenga Mulenga says he's going to take into account party promises to improve education before he casts his ballot. While the issue is important from a financial standpoint, Mulenga said this is also about mental health: The increasing need for students to work alongside their studies has created a pressure cooker environment, he said.

First-time voter and high school student Connie Huang is not as convinced. She said it's unfair to use taxpayer dollars to subsidize some students.

"Not everyone qualifies for OSAP," she pointed out.

Where the parties stand

The Liberals, NDP and Progressive Conservatives have each laid out a number of ways they hope to improve the education system, including promises for curriculum changes, school repairs and assistance for kids with special needs.

Standardized testing, the 'discovery math' program and Ontario's new sex ed curriculum have all become issues.

The parties differ on their approaches to tuition costs for post-secondary students.

While in government, the Liberals made reforms to the Ontario Student Assistance Program, introducing a new grant to cover the average cost of tuition for students with family incomes of less than $90,000 per year.

The NDP platform pledges to convert all OSAP loans to grants, and "retroactively forgive all interest for everyone carrying provincial student loan debts."

The PC plan makes no mention of tuition.