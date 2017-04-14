Four days after it unexpectedly deflated, the Superdome Sports Centre in Ben Franklin Park remains closed, the facility's managers say.

TMSI Sports Management had hoped to have the dome at West Hunt Club and Greenbank roads reinflated by Good Friday.

But in a tweet sent last night, they said the repairs would take longer than anticipated.

We have been unable to open the Superdome at Ben Franklin Park per our original timeline. More in our statement here: pic.twitter.com/26vlhChhBB — @SuperdomesOTT

The dome is used for a number of sports, including indoor soccer, rugby, lacrosse and ultimate frisbee.

Dave Louden was hitting golf balls at the time of the deflation. He told CBC News Monday that there was suddenly a "quite dramatic" rip in the dome's seam, followed by the roof opening right up.

Louden and others were inside the facility when it deflated, but no injuries were reported.

Ottawa police and fire crews were on the scene after the dome collapsed. The cause remains unknown.