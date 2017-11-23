A plan called Big River Landscapes won an international design competition to redevelop Nepean Point, but construction on the project won't start until 2019.

The National Capital Commission's board of directors received 26 proposals for the redesign of the lookout, and selected four finalists who presented their proposals to the public in October.

The NCC received 541 responses to a public poll gauging opinions on the four finalists. Sixty per cent of respondents indicated they were either satisfied or very satisfied with the Big River Landscapes proposal, submitted by Janet Rosenberg & Studio Inc. in collaboration with Patkau Architects, Blackwell Structural Engineers, and ERA Architects Inc.

The Big River Landscapes project will include new recreational pathways, enhanced accessibility features, and add a continuous walkway from the Rideau Canal to Rideau Falls Park.

"I think the use of wood and the treatment of wood was probably one of the very attractive features," said NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson of the winning design.

"I think there's a balance to the proposal the jury appreciated. It was a difficult decision for the jury because each of the proponents had very good ideas."

The first phase of construction is set to start between 2019 and 2020.

A rendering of the Nepean Point redesign proposal Big River Landscapes, submitted by Janet Rosenberg & Studio Inc. with Patkau Architects, Blackwell Structural Engineers, and ERA Architects Inc. (National Capital Commission)