PC Lisa MacLeod re-elected in Nepean

Progressive Conservative incumbent Lisa MacLeod has been re-elected in the provincial riding of Nepean, CBC News is projecting.

With 41.5 per cent of the polls counted, MacLeod has 42.1 per cent of the vote. Her closest competitor, Liberal candidate Lovina Srivastava, has 29.7 per cent.

MacLeod has served as the MPP for Nepean–Carleton since 2006. The seat has a long history of going Conservative and has been out of Liberal hands since PC John Baird defeated Liberal Hans Daigeler in 1995.

Nepean is one of several suburban and rural ridings that were significantly redrawn. When the new riding of Carleton was created, this riding shrank dramatically to 15 per cent of its original size and is now comprised of the northwest corner of the former Nepean–Carleton riding.

The increasingly populous riding includes the neighbourhoods of Nepean, Bells Corners and Barrhaven.

