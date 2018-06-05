Ontario Votes 2018: Nepean

Long a Progressive Conservatives stronghold, Nepean is one of several suburban and rural ridings which have been significantly redrawn.

The increasingly populous riding is a mix of urban, suburban and rural areas and includes the neighbourhoods of Nepean, Bells Corners and Barrhaven.

According to census data, Nepean has a higher household income on average and lower unemployment rate than many parts of the city, as well as a significant number of commuters and visible minorities.

When the new riding of Carleton was created, this riding shrank dramatically to 15 per cent of its original size and is now comprised of the northwest corner of the former Nepean–Carleton riding.

Who's running?

Progressive Conservative incumbent Lisa MacLeod is running to retain her seat, having served as the MPP for Nepean–Carleton since 2006. The seat has a long history of going Conservative, and has been out of Liberal hands since PC John Baird defeated Liberal Hans Daigeler in 1995.

Liberal candidate Lovina Srivastava founded a technology consulting company after working for BlackBerry and the Department of National Defence.

Zaff Ansari, running for the NDP, also works in the tech industry, providing IT services to government clients.

James O'Grady, who is representing the Greens in the riding, runs the website Unpublished Ottawa. Derrick Lionel Matthews is on the ballot for the P.O.T. and Mark Snow is the candidate for the Libertarian Party, while Raphael Louis is running under the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.