Downtown watermain repairs to continue Wednesday

Repairs to a broken watermain in downtown Ottawa that led to multiple road closures are expected to continue into Wednesday afternoon.

The watermain break happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of O'Connor and Nepean Streets, displacing the underlying soil and roadbed.

The broken section of the watermain has since been isolated, flooding has stopped and city crews are on the scene to repair the road.

City crews are dealing with a watermain break on O'Connor Street at Nepean Street. There's no timetable for the streets to reopen. (CBC)

But repairs are expected to continue until late Wednesday due to the configuration of gas, telecom and hydro utilities at the location, the city said in an email Tuesday evening.

Here are the roads affected:

O'Connor Street is closed between Laurier Avenue and Lisgar Street.

Nepean Street is closed at O'Connor and converted to two-way traffic between Bank Street and O'Connor, and O'Connor and Metcalfe Street.

Lanes are reduced on Slater Street between O'Connor and Elgin Street.