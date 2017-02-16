It's a battle over a bell that echoes through the history of Westboro and Nepean from a time before either area were parts of the City of Ottawa.

Westboro residents are organizing to have the bell returned to its home in their historic town hall, but Nepean says the bell is theirs alone.

The large bell and its three-pointed hanger were a symbol of the former City fo Nepean — appearing on street signs, municipal buildings and as the official corporate logo of the local government.

"It's not a lawn ornament -- this is as close as it gets to sacred ground in Nepean," said Rick Chiarelli, a former Nepean councilor and current Ottawa city councilor for College Ward.

"This bell is a symbol of Nepean. It's a symbol that means a lot to a great many people," he said.

"I think the message is clear: hands off the bell."

When Westboro was Nepean, neither were Ottawa

From 1896 until 1966, it hung from the stone Nepean Town Hall building at the corner of Churchill Avenue and Richmond Road — the heart of present-day Westboro.

The bell was used to summon the fire brigade and draw citizens to council meetings.

In 1937, council asked the Carleton County police chief to have the bell rung nightly at 9 p.m., sounding a curfew aimed at reducing "the number of children about the streets late at night", reported the Ottawa Citizen on May 5 of that year.

Gary Ludington and other Westboro residents would like to see a bell returned to the historic former town hall as a Canada 150 project. (Stu Mills)

Gary Ludington of the Westboro Community Association says returning it to its original home would be a fitting Canada 150 project

"We'd like to have a bell back in the belfry that could help celebrate the history of Westboro," said Ludington.

"It was such an integral part of the life here," said Mari Wellman of the Westboro Beach Community Association.

"It's part of our history," she said.

No longer ringing

The bell was first moved in 1966, when Westboro became part of Ottawa.

City of Nepean workers removed the bell from the stone Nepean Town Hall building at the corner of Churchill Avenue and Richmond Road.

It was installed on a concrete slab several kilometres away in a static display, developing its symbolic prominence.

It moved again in 1988 to Nepean's council chambers at Ben Franklin Place.

But despite 19 years of campaigning, Ludington and other Westboro residents haven't succeeded in convincing Nepean to relinquish what has become a municipal icon of that former city.

"It would be nice to have the real bell, but second best would be a replica," explained Wellman.

The belfry of the original Nepean Town Hall has been empty since 1966. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Electronic tolls

On Wednesday, representatives from Chime Master, an Ohio-based manufacturer of electronic carillon systems, presented a digital system that reproduces the sounds of bells using loudspeakers.

Wellman and Ludington said the costs of installing a digital carillon would likely run up to $20,000.

They said they are set to begin a fundraising campaign aimed at reaching that goal.

It's a solution that Chiarelli said they'll have to accept.

"It belongs here because it means something here, far more than it means to anybody else," he said.