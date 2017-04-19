A Kingston, Ont., gym teacher and longtime Ontario Hockey League billet has been sentenced to eight months in jail for two incidents of indecent assault involving his teenage students.

Neil Joynt was arrested in 2013 after victims came forward to police with assault complaints spanning three decades and dating back as far as 1962.

The victims, who cannot be identified, described how their former teacher touched their penises and masturbated them when they were between the ages of 12 and 14.

A jury found Joynt guilty on two historic charges of indecent assault against a male. He was found not guilty of a separate charge of sexual assault.

At the time one of the victims told CBC he hoped the outcome of the trial would prompt other people who may have been victims of assault to come forward.

Joynt has been ordered to provide a DNA sample and will be added to the national sex offender registry.

The sentencing hearing took place Wednesday afternoon in Napanee, Ont.