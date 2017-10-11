With municipal elections in Quebec less than a month away, five candidates are vying for Gatineau's top job — including the man who currently holds the position.

According to Elections Quebec the last municipal election in 2014 saw a slight drop in voter turnout with about 71 per cent of registered electors casting a ballot, down from 75 per cent in 2012.

This is the first election in the province under new financing rules that give candidates public money to run for office

Here's a look at what you need to know before heading to the polls Nov. 5.

You can check your eligibility to vote here.

Candidates for mayor of Gatineau

Clément Bélanger, former bureaucrat at Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Bélanger is running to "restore pride to Gatineau," he told Radio-Canada. Relying heavily on social media, he said he hopes to make up for his relatively late entry in the race. He has yet to release specific platform details.

Rémi Bergeron, general manager and secretary-treasurer of the Municipality of Bowman.

Residing in Gatineau, he currently works for another municipality. He has not confirmed details of his campaign platform.

Sylvie Goneau, current councillor for Gatineau's Bellevue sector.

On her campaign website Goneau says residents should have pride in their city and feel content with the quality of life in one of Quebec's largest cities.

Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, outgoing from position of mayor.

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said he wants to invest millions into developing and preserving green space in the city. (CBC)

The incumbent mayor is the head of the Action Gatineau political party, the only formal party in the race. If elected for a second term, he said wants to invest millions in the municipality's green spaces and cycling routes.

Denis Tassé, current councillor for Gatineau's Touraine sector.

Tassé is focusing on repaving streets in Gatineau, and said he would devote $108 million to the project.

Mayoral races in other municipalities

Chelsea

Caryl Green, outgoing from position of mayor.

Edmond Hétu, former Chelsea-area councillor.

Tim Kehoe, former Ottawa city councillor.

Tim Kehoe, a former Ottawa city councillor, is now running for mayor of Chelsea. (CBC)

Cantley

Madeleine Brunette, incumbent running for re-election.

David Gomes.

La Pêche

Robert Bussière, incumbent running for re-election.

Guillaume Lamoureux.

Pontiac