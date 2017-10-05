The National Capital Commission has unveiled the four finalists shortlisted to redevelop Nepean Point.

The finalists for the design competition were shortlisted by the NCC in May to redesign the green space that sits between the National Gallery of Canada and the Alexandra Bridge and includes a statue of explorer Samuel de Champlain.

The four designs are:

Nogoshkodadwin Park by Team Asselin (WAA Montreal, Tectoo Architects, Milan Ingegneria)

Bluff Point by Team Geuze (West 8, Barry Padolsky Associates Inc. Architects, Fotenn)

Big River Landscape by Team Rosenberg (Janet Rosenberg & Studio Inc., Patkau Architects, Blackwell Structural Engineers, ERA Architects Inc.)

Nepean Point — A Park for Our Nation in Progress by Team Ryan (PUBLIC WORK, KPMB Architects, Blackwell Structural Engineers, John Beaucage)

People can give feedback on these designs through an online survey until Oct. 18.

The NCC expects to choose a winner by November, with construction beginning in 2019.

The original site was developed in 1910 and included a Victorian footbridge, which was later removed. The statue was unveiled in 1915 and an outdoor amphitheatre was built for the country's centennial in 1967.