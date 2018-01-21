NCC temporarily closes Rideau Canal
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Jan 08, 2018 3:35 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 21, 2018 8:57 AM ET
Weather conditions have forced the Rideau Canal Skateway to be temporarily closed.
Crews are working to reopen the canal if the weather permits, The National Capital Commission said in a tweet.
The NCC is asking residents to stay off the ice until conditions improve, and the canal is reopened.
This is the second time the canal has temporarily closed this season.
The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
