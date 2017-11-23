The National Capital Commission Thursday morning voiced its support of an eye-pleasing treatment of Centre Block during its lengthy renovations.

The commission is responsible for approving and coordinating the extensive plans to rehabilitate the signature building on Parliament Hill.

The NCC's board of directors heard from Public Services and Procurement Canada's project director Jennifer Garrett that planning for the rehabilitation is still in its early stages, with the first steps to finish design work and do a thorough inspection once the building's employees have been moved to the West Block and former train station next to the Rideau Canal.

Several members of the board told Garrett they hoped that Centre Block would have some sort of decorative covering during construction to still make it a draw for tourists.

Garrett said she'll have more to say about the government's plans in the spring, but they want the building to still look dignified during construction.

LeBreton Flats update in January

NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson said in September a deal to sell up to 21 hectares of land on the western edge of downtown Ottawa to RendezVous LeBreton, the Ottawa Senators-backed group that wants to build a new arena there, could be done by the end of 2017.

But it doesn't look as if the complex land deal will be done in a month.

During his opening statement at the board meeting Thursday, Kristmanson said the NCC and RendezVous LeBreton were meeting often and he'd have another update at their January meeting.

Nepean Point winner

The also chose a winning design for redeveloping Nepean Point near the National Gallery of Canada: Big River Landscape by Team Rosenberg.

The design and budget still need to be approved by the board in the summer of 2018, with a goal of finishing the first stage of construction in 2020.