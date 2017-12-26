Boxing Day marked the first time this winter the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway was thick enough for workers to work on the ice surface.

Workers with the National Capital Commission (NCC) were flooding the surface at Dow's Lake Tuesday, but that doesn't mean the canal will be ready for skaters in the next few days.

"We try not to give an estimate for when the skateway might open, because some people take that as an announcement of the opening, which is a safety concern," said NCC spokesman Jean Wolff.

And the bone-chilling weather isn't necessarily a sign that the ice is ready. The NCC reminds skaters not to venture onto the surface before it's officially open, something that won't happen until the ice is at least 30 cm thick.

In the 1970s, '80s and even into the '90s, the skateway was routinely open by New Year's Day, but that has been more rare since the turn of the century. The last year the skateway was open for New Year's was 2013, when it opened Dec. 31.