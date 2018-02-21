The National Capital Commission is calling it a season for the Rideau Canal Skateway.

In a statement Wednesday, the NCC said the mild weather over the last few days has weakened the ice faster than expected, making the canal unsafe for further skating. The NCC had announced a temporary closure Monday evening as temperatures rose and rain fell over the capital.

The skateway opened Jan. 5, and remained open for a total of 35 skating days, making the 2017-18 season the third-shortest in a decade. While it surpassed last season by 10 days, this season fell well short of the average of 50 days.

According to the NCC, the skateway had welcomed 895,766 visitors by Feb. 15.

NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson thanked staff for keeping the skateway open as long as they did, and said he was glad the ice was kept in good shape over all three weekends of Winterlude.

The NCC is now cautioning people to stay off the ice.