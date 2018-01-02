Several people were able to escape their home in the rural southeast Ottawa community of Navan Tuesday after part of the house and the attached garage caught fire.

Ottawa Fire Services received multiple calls around 2 p.m. about smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home at 4329 Trim Rd., near Perrault and McFadden roads, according to a media release.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters confirmed flames on the first floor of the home and in the garage.

The fire was deemed under control at about 3:30 p.m., and overhauling efforts to prevent the fire from rekindling continued later into the afternoon.

No one was injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.