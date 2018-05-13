2 stabbed in Navan brawl

Two people were stabbed and a third suffered minor injuries in Sunday morning brawl in the Navan area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the fight shortly before noon, an Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson said.

A 58-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was the most seriously hurt, the paramedic service said.

His injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but paramedics intervened and his condition was upgraded to serious but stable.

Woman also stabbed

A 49-year-old woman was also stabbed and was listed in serious but stable condition.

Paramedics also treated a 23-year-old woman for "superficial trauma" to her head and lower body.

The paramedic service did not say where in Navan the Sunday morning incident occurred.

Police are investigating.