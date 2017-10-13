Creatures great and small, peace of mind and a love story set in dark times are among the activities happening in Ottawa this weekend.

Meet the creatures

A chance to wander through the landscape of Canada's living history, the Canadian Museum of Nature's massive collection of flora and fauna, fossils and slithery creatures are on display at its huge collection facility in Gatineau.

Snakes in jars and other slimey creatures will be on display at the research facility's open house. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

With more than 14 million specimens from across the country, from teeny tiny exotic plants and insects to colossal dinosaur bones, there are endless avenues for the budding adventurer, naturalist or scientist to explore.

The public is invited to peek and poke into the storage areas and labs where researchers are preserving and examining the latest finds.

WHERE: Research and Collections Facility, 1740 Pink Road, Gatineau (Aylmer sector).

WHEN: Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: Free.

Creatures great and small are on display at the Museum of Nature's collections facility. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Lost in space

A solo canoe, a Hudson's Bay blanket and a pair of noise-cancelling earphones await the intrepid visitor to the geodesic dome that sits in the tiny Project Space Gallery in Ottawa's Train Yards.

Inside, the tent-like installation is bathed in stars and silence, a sanctuary from the distractions of the modern world.

A canoe and comfy blanket awaits amidst a projection of stars within the geodesic dome at Project Space. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Stardust is the creation of Ottawa sisters Alex and Chris Chowaniec, who have combined their enduring love of nature and art into this installation. Alex is currently an artist working in New York City, while Chris runs her own outdoor expedition company.

WHERE: Project Space is located within Wall Space Framing, 505 Industrial Avenue, Unit 6, Train Yards. (Tucked in behind the Mattress Mart. 613-834-0872.)

WHEN: Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: Free.

Lovers in dangerous times

A scene from the Toto Too Theatre Company's production of Bent. (Peter Whittaker)

A love story about gay men during the Holocaust, Bent, by playwright Martin Sherman, broke new ground when it premiered in London in 1979.

In Ottawa's Toto Too Theatre Company's new production, the themes of persecution and survival continue to resonate, as does the love story at the heart of it.

The celebrated local troupe specializes in bringing LGBQT issues and stories to the stage, with the mission to reach and entertain a wide audience.