Hundreds of people have signed a petition demanding a change to the Income Tax Act to allow victims of natural disasters to use money from their Registered Retirement Savings Plan to rebuild without penalty.

"Amend the law governing RRSPs so that anyone who has experienced a natural disaster such as a tornado, fire, flood or earthquake can withdraw their RRSP without being subject to taxation, penalties or a maximum withdrawal amount, and that the repayment period shall be 15 to 20 years," the petitioners wrote to the Minister of National Revenue.

By 8:30 a.m. Monday, 400 people had signed the electronic petition on the House of Commons website, which was launched Feb. 6 by Gati﻿neau resident Silvy Lemay and sponsored by Gatineau MP Steven MacKinnon.

Lemay told Radio-Canada she's a flooding victim who felt she had no option but to use money from her RRSP on repairs to her home.

If a new law or policy comes into effect, she said she'd like it to be retroactive to early May 2017, the peak of this past spring's severe flooding in Quebec and eastern Ontario.

​"It's common sense that people who have been through a disaster are using their own financial resources for relief," MacKinnon said in a French-language email to Radio-Canada. Most from Quebec

The department that would be responsible for making changes to the Income Tax Act, which includes RRSPs, is the Department of Finance, not the Minister of National Revenue.

The Minister of Finance's office told Radio-Canada it did not want to comment before the petition was presented to the chamber.

More than 300 signees are from Quebec, and most of the rest come from Ontario.

The petition is open until June 6.

If it gets at least 500 signatures, the federal government must formally respond.

The right move?

If the law changes, it would set a precedent and the implementation could be very complicated, said independent economist Jean-Pierre Aubry.

The definition of what constitutes a natural disaster is vague, he added, even though the petition statement states it may be a hurricane, fire, flood or earthquake.

"What kind of disaster is it? Will the next flood be big enough to say, 'Yes, we apply it,' or, 'No, we do not apply it'? It's vague," he said.

A better solution would be for the government to give a special grant to victims when necessary, Aubry suggested.