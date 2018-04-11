Ottawa launches national search to replace deputy police chief

The Ottawa Police Services Board has launched a national search to replace Deputy Chief Jill Skinner, marking the first time in a decade that the city has looked outside the local force for one of its top officers.

Skinner began policing in 1981 and was named one of Ottawa's deputies in 2013, the second woman ever named to the role. She's set to retire this June.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau was hired in 2012 through an internal process. The board extended his contract in 2017 by two years. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC) In its search for the next deputy, the police board — which is directly responsible for hiring the chief, two deputy chiefs and the civilian executive director of the force — will spend $25,000 hiring a recruitment firm to solicit applicants from across the country. Ottawa Police members are also able to apply for the No. 2 position on the force.

Chief Charles Bordeleau was hired through an internal process in 2012 to replace Vern White, who quit to become a senator. In 2017, the chief's mandate was unilaterally extended by the board for two years. Deputy Chief Steve Bell was also hired by the board through an internal process in 2016.

The last time the board held a national search for a member of the police executive was 2007, when it hired White.

"We feel this time around we need to cast a wider net to see what's out there," said Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, who chairs the board.

He said there's a relatively small pool of eligible senior officers because many have been promoted recently, which could make an exclusively internal search challenging.

"We have quite a bit of younger senior officers today than we did before," El-Chantiry said. "By going outside the internal, you'll get to see someone different. It's not against the internal candidates."

Outside hire could bring fresh perspective

Matt Skof of the Ottawa Police Services Association doesn't necessarily disagree. But he characterizes the issues around hiring a little differently.

"The same executive has been in place for a significant period of time," said Skof, the president of the union representing officers. "That has caused the current complement of senior offices to be log-jammed, for lack of a better term."

Skof said there are some "very qualified" internal candidates, but it's not a surprise that the board is looking externally.

The Ottawa police has recently been plagued by public stories of poor internal morale, unhappiness over changes to community policing, and internal strife between rank-and-file members and the executive. Four police officers are currently alleging racial discrimination in active human rights complaints.

An outside hire could bring a fresh perspective — one not hampered by the baggage of internal conflict at the Ottawa police force.

El-Chantiry confirmed that the board is always looking to increase gender and racial diversity in the force, including at the executive level. The position calls for bilingualism, but the board can grant an exemption to a successful candidate.