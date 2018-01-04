The National Gallery of Canada will close for a two-week period starting Jan.8, as it prepares to replace some windows in March.

This is the second phase of window replacements the gallery is undertaking, said Christiane Vaillancourt, senior communications manager at the National Art Gallery.

"The windows we're replacing are the original windows from when the building was inaugurated 30 years ago," she said. "After that many winters and that many summers, the gaskets just aren't performing as well as they used to."

Christiane Vaillancourt, senior communications manager at the gallery, says the process of replacing 1,400 windows will begin in March. (David Richard/CBC)

The gallery underwent major renovations in 2013 as well, with the replacement of nearly 1,500 window panes in the Great Hall at a cost of $8.7 million.

This time around, the gallery is planning to replace the windows in the main entrance and along a colonnade leading to the Great Hall.

The process is expected to cost about $10 million, Vaillancourt said.

Vaillancourt said the gallery will reopen on Jan. 23 and visitors will have full access to exhibits throughout the construction process, which is expected to last until November.