Looking for fun things to do this weekend? Check out CBC's picks for some artistic adventures.

2017 Canadian Biennial

Nick Cave's Sound Suit is a mixed media piece including a gramophone horn, ceramic birds, metal flowers, strung beads, fabric, metal and a mannequin. (© Nick Cave, courtesy of Jack Shainman Gallery, New York. Photo: NGC.)

Every two years the National Gallery of Canada exhibits its newest acquisitions, and this year's version is an eyeful of exciting, cheeky and provocative work from Canadian and international artists at the top of their game.

Wander through the ideas and dreams of artists such as Kent Monkman, who has created an installation doubling as an emergency ward where the patient on life support is contemporary art itself.

Visit the meticulously constructed, but some how creepy, corner dépanneur by Quebec arts collective BGL.

American artist Nick Cave's bedazzling mixed media creation, Sound Suit, needs to be seen and heard to be believed.

The biennial is a show kids and adults will enjoy.

Where: 2017 Canadian Biennial at the National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.

When: Exhibition runs until March 18, 2018. The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Cost: $15 dollars for adults, $7 for students, children under 11 are free. Thursday after 5 p.m. admission is free.

Note: Jonathan Shaughnessy, curator of the 2017 Canadian Biennial, will be conducting a tour at noon on Saturday.

2017 Biennial at National Gallery1:00

Piece of Cake

It's not a birthday party without a cake and the creative folks at Enriched Bread Artists (EBA) have gone all out to celebrate their 25th year by creating dozens of luscious cakes of every description. With ingredients such as paint, paper, clay and drywall, these cakes aren't for eating but they are delicious to look at.

Installed in what used to be The Standard Bread Company, EBA is Ottawa's largest arts collective with a myriad of studios and galleries occupying the large space.

An array of delicacies by artist Christos Pantieras made from drywall are on display at Enriched Bread Artists. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

To mark its 25th anniversary, the artists are opening their studios to the public, giving guided tours and performances throughout this weekend and next.

Little known fact: The huge cake presented to Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Ottawa in 1967 for the centennial was baked at the original factory.

Where: Enriched Bread Artists, 951 Gladstone Ave.

When: Open house takes place: Saturdays, October 21 and 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, October 22 and 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

Cost: Free.

A knitted piece of cake made by EBA artist Bozica Radjenovic. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Rockabilly good time

David Myles returns to the NAC with an amped-up sound designed to get the audience out of their seats and into the aisles.

The New Brunswick musician, in his bolo tie, sharp vintage suit and Buddy Holly glasses delivers his mix of rock 'n' roll, country and rockabilly with a good natured wink and smile. This time round, he's electrified his sound and turned up the volume.