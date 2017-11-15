The National Arts Centre's new glass lantern lobby looks like a construction zone again, just four months after the curtains were lifted on its new renovations.

On Saturday, a chunk of wood fell from the new triangular-panelled ceiling during public hours.

Rosemary Thompson, the NAC's director of communications, said the wooden "spacer" block that came loose was approximately 15 centimetres by 15 centimetres and about 20 centimetres thick.

Thompson doesn't know how much the block weighed, but said it fell from the ceiling outside Southam Hall onto the new walkway.

All 367 blocks being checked

"Thankfully, nobody was hurt," she said Tuesday.

"We immediately cordoned off the area under the ceiling. We now have our operations people checking literally every one of those spacer blocks to ensure they're properly affixed."

There are 367 spacers on the ceiling, and Thompson said that so far construction workers haven't found another loose chunk of wood.

The lobby is expected to reopen Friday morning, she said.

The glass lantern lobby was completed this past July as part of a $110.5-million renovation to the NAC. It was unveiled this year during Canada's 150th birthday celebrations.