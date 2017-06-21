Wednesday is National Aboriginal Day, and people in and around Ottawa found many ways to observe the occasion.
Among the events were summer solstice ceremonies at the Canadian Museum of History and Victoria Island.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government will strip the name Langevin from a Parliament Hill building that currently houses the offices of the prime minister and Privy Council.
Hector Langevin was a father of Confederation who also advocated for the creation of residential schools as a way to assimilate First Nations children.
The prime minister made the announcement at 100 Wellington St., formerly home to the U.S. Embassy, where he also formally announced the building will become a space dedicated to Inuit, Métis and First Nations people.
He also used the occasion to announce his government will rename National Aboriginal Day to National Indigenous Peoples Day, beginning in 2018.