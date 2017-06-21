Wednesday is National Aboriginal Day, and people in and around Ottawa found many ways to observe the occasion.

Among the events were summer solstice ceremonies at the Canadian Museum of History and Victoria Island.

Summer solstice ceremony on the shore of the Ottawa River in Gatineau behind the Canadian Museum of History. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

'This year we're celebrating 150 years of the newcomers. For us it's just another year," said Kitigan Zibi Anishinabe member Verna McGregor, who helped organize the summer solstice ceremony on Victoria Island. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

'I say every day, 'We are brothers and sisters. There is no difference. Your blood and my blood is same colour,' said Algonquin hereditary Chief Dominique Rankin, who presided over the smudging ceremony on Victoria Island. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The smudging ceremony on the shore of the Ottawa River behind the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government will strip the name Langevin from a Parliament Hill building that currently houses the offices of the prime minister and Privy Council.

Trudeau changes name of National Aboriginal Day3:07

Hector Langevin was a father of Confederation who also advocated for the creation of residential schools as a way to assimilate First Nations children.

The prime minister made the announcement at 100 Wellington St., formerly home to the U.S. Embassy, where he also formally announced the building will become a space dedicated to Inuit, Métis and First Nations people.

He also used the occasion to announce his government will rename National Aboriginal Day to National Indigenous Peoples Day, beginning in 2018.

Indigenous Leaders thankful for new space across from Parliament4:35