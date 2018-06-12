NAC names Christopher Deacon new president and CEO

Former National Arts Centre Orchestra managing director Christopher Deacon is the new president and CEO of the NAC.

The NAC made his hiring official Tuesday.

The Montreal-born Deacon, 59, had managed the orchestra for the last 22 years.

"The National Arts Centre is a place of dreams for artists and producers in Canada. It is the place where many do their best work, a destination that says they have 'arrived'. Or the launching pad for their future artistic path," Deacon said in a news release.

"I love what the NAC means to Canadians and I have a passion for what it could become in the next chapter of its development."

He is the first person in the NAC's 49-year history to be promoted from within to become president and CEO, the NAC said.

He replaces Peter Herrndorf, who retired earlier this month after holding the job since 1999.

"Christopher Deacon is a champion of the performing arts in Canada," said Herrndorf in the release.

"He's got a proven record as a risk-taker and as an adventurous arts administrator leading highly ambitious projects."