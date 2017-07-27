Ottawa–Vanier MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers has been taking criticism on social media for a post from her Twitter account that a "careless" Ottawa police officer "murdered" Abdirahman Abdi, but her executive assistant says Des Rosiers didn't write it.

On July 24, 2016, Ottawa police were called to a Hintonburg coffee shop to deal with a man who had groped a woman. During the ensuing arrest by Const. Daniel Montsion and another officer, the Somali-Canadian man with mental health issues lost vital signs.

Abdi was pronounced dead in hospital the following day.

Ontario's police watchdog later charged Montsion with one count each of manslaughter, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault in Abdi's death.

His trial is not expected to begin until February 2019.

'That was someone else using Nathalie's account'

Des Rosiers is a Liberal, a lawyer and former dean of the University of Ottawa's law school.

Starting at about 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, several tweets from her account were issued in French and English about the killings of black people, including Abdi and Ashton Dickson, a 25-year-old Ottawa football player who was shot outside a nightclub last month.

The Des Rosiers tweet, which was deleted Thursday morning, read: "My thoughts are with Abdi's family & friends murdered by a careless police officer. Be strong!"

Dozens of negative tweets poured in, admonishing Des Rosiers for rushing to judgment ahead of Monstion's trial.

Reached by phone at Des Rosiers's constituency office Thursday morning, executive assistant Camille Marcil said the tweets were "a mistake" and that someone else wrote them.

"So just so we're clear, that was a mistake. That was someone else using Nathalie's account," Marcil said. "And that's not her thoughts. And right now we can't change what's up on the page because we have to wait until we're advised."

'She's not pleased with the situation'

In general, three people use the Twitter account: Des Rosiers, Marcil and someone else Marcil wouldn't name.

Marcil denied that she or Des Rosiers wrote the tweets, and said they haven't yet confirmed who did.

"Usually staff will not tweet at that time, so we're trying to understand. It's clearly a mistake, whoever it is," Marcil said.

"She's not pleased with the situation and she's very sorry that that's up on her page right now."

Premier Kathleen Wynne's press secretary issued a statement from Des Rosiers Thursday morning:

"Despite the tweets from my account last night, I want to make it clear I had no intention of commenting on any ongoing proceedings. I have absolute respect for the integrity of our judicial process. In our society everyone is innocent until proven guilty and I apologize that the comments last night did not reflect that principle," the statement reads.

Summary of tweets

The tweets were deleted from Des Rosiers's Twitter account Thursday morning. Here is a screen capture of them.

Negative reactions poured in about the Abdi tweet.

Proof that book smart and common sense are two totally different things. You should be ashamed of yourself throwing out wild accusations. — @citylightsent

Shameful judgement ahead of 2019 trial by my MPP and a lawyer! What evidence have you seen? — @MRicher77

As a member of the @OntLiberal Party and one of your campaign volunteers, I am truly disappointed with this. I stand with @OttawaPolice. — @BrettParnell463

Did I miss the trial? — @LoPrez

@ndesrosiers - This tweet is irresponsible from someone representing so much... the only person being careless right now is you. — @amandamcdonell

But not every reaction was negative.

Finally, a politician that speaks what the people are saying under their breath. We need more people like you representing. — @toddwarren54

Thank you this is how the people of OTTAWA feel — @Ramzyy12

At midnight, Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau tweeted that Abdi's death "has been difficult for many" and that people should "respect due process."

Mr. Abdi's death has been difficult for many. We should all respect due process and allow the Court to fulfil it's role. https://t.co/yW1XMmfXe5 — @ChiefBordeleau

And Matt Skof, the head of the Ottawa Police Association, asked Wynne, the Ontario Liberal Party, and Attorney General Yasir Naqvi whether the comments reflect the party's opinions.

A follow-up tweet was issued from Des Rosiers's account early Thursday morning, taking a step back from the earlier comments. It was also deleted.