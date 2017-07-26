OPP managed to arrest one of two people who fled from them near Napanee, Ont., on Tuesday but the other is still at large, and he's wanted on outstanding charges of assault with a weapon and sexually assaulting a minor.

The incident began just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Beechwood Road, which runs between County Road 10 and County Road 1 W near Highway 401.

A Napanee OPP officer stopped on the road to help two motorists who appeared to need assistance, then recognized one of them as a man wanted on charges, including assault with a weapon and sexual assault of someone under 16 years of age.

As the officer approached, both men fled in separate pickup trucks: the wanted suspect in a red Ford F-150, and the other man in a stolen white GMC Sierra with no licence plates, OPP said in a media release.

The driver of the stolen truck refused to stop, drove into oncoming traffic and tried to crash into the officer's cruiser, OPP said. The chase was called off for safety reasons.

The stolen truck was later found by Tyendinaga police, and the driver was arrested by OPP nearby after he fled on foot, OPP said. He was taken to hospital where he was released, and was then taken to the OPP's Napanee detachment.

The 37-year-old from Bath, Ont., was charged with:

Fleeing police.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Possession of stolen property.

Driving while under suspension.

Meanwhile, the F-150 driven by the wanted suspect was found abandoned by OPP. Police searched the area with dogs, but didn't find him.

In addition to the charges he was facing before Tuesday's events, the man is now charged with: