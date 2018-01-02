A fire that caused major damage to a business in Napanee, Ont., Tuesday morning is being considered suspicious, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the strip mall on Palace Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Napanee Fire on scene working structure fire Wild Wing Restaurant Palce road. pic.twitter.com/iU9Sh8zFSq — Quinte Dispatch 🇨🇦 (@QuinteDispatch) January 2, 2018

No one was injured in the fire, OPP said.

The fire is now being investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal, the OPP and the local fire department.

No damage estimate has been released.