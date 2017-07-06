A man accused of seriously injuring his wife at a park in Napanee, Ont., has been charged with attempted murder, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP with the Napanee detachment said they were called to Springside Park at about 6 a.m. Thursday for a woman in distress.

At the park, they found the injured 35-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital, then located her husband based on the description she had given.

Police closed the park's lower parking lot to the public and collected evidence.

They then charged the man with attempted murder, arson with disregard for human life, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and counselling an indictable offence which is not committed.

He appeared in a Napanee court Thursday and remains in custody. A publication ban on his name has been imposed to protect the identity of the victim.