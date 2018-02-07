Sport might be considered a universal language, but ski trail groomer Dirk Van Wijk has found that his team needs a bit of help with translation to get the terrain ready for their latest competition.

Van Wijk is the head groomer at Nakkertok Nordic, a cross-country ski club in Cantley, Que.

He's in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics and is responsible for getting the cross-country trails in tip-top shape for the world's best athletes.

Van Wijk is working with a groomer from Norway and a few others from South Korea and is finding ways to bridge language barriers.

"We're working quite closely with a couple of other groomers and they speak almost no English, one speaks no English," Van Wijk told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"And for us to be able to tell him what to do, I have to basically talk to Google Translate, push the Korean button and it comes back at us in Korean, and he suddenly understands and smiles … It's hilarious."

Van Wijk said he's noticed some very clear differences between the Pyeongchang cross-country ski trails and the ones at home.

The track in Pyeongchang is built on top of a golf course and the courses are almost twice as wide as the ones at Nakkertok, Van Wijk said.

"The [Olympic] courses are nine to 10 metres wide, very kind of gradual turning courses. Quite steep downhills, very aggressive uphills," he added.

"But the main difference is the width. The width is made for 120 male and female top-end athletes all leaving at the same time … and of course it has to be wide enough for that. The courses at Nakkertok are maybe four to five metres wide."

The weather is pretty nice, if a little windy.

"The weather has been cold by Korean standards. It's kind of a normal January by Ottawa standards. It's sort of between -10 and -20 C," he said.

"Very clear, beautiful blue sky. It's quite windy here, so wind's a little bit of a factor."