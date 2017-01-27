Canadian history is revisited in a play about Newfoundland's entrance to Confederation and in the works of young Indigenous artists. Both events, plus a superhero-infused mystery dinner are on tap this weekend and beyond.

The Colony of Unrequited Dreams

On March 31, 1949, Newfoundland officially became part of Canada. The next day, April Fool's Day, Joseph R. Smallwood was sworn in as the new province's first premier.

The Colony of Unrequited Dreams, based on the masterful Canadian novel by Wayne Johnston, revisits that seminal time of political change, and the man at the centre of it.

The play is a fictional retelling of Joey Smallwood's role as colourful, charismatic firebrand — part hero, part villain — who embarks on a tireless campaign to convince his fellow islanders that joining up with the mainland is in their best interest.

The play, produced by Newfoundland's Artistic Fraud Theatre Company and directed by the NAC's Jillian Keiley, was a sold-out hit at the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John's when it debuted in 2015.

"I think one of the things we may find out that we didn't know before is just how polarizing the Confederation issue and Joey Smallwood was," said Colin Furlong, the actor playing the Smallwood character.

"The people of St. John's, the upper class crowd at the time, would have voted heavily for independence, where Joey's whole model was to make his constituency the poor, and ultimately that's what got him in."

WHERE: National Arts Centre, English Theatre, 1 Elgin St.

WHEN: Until Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $25, but half-price student tickets are available, as well as $15 day-of-show rush tickets for those between the ages of 13-29. They can be purchased here.

Kanata 150?

'Warrior Within Us' by Krystle Retieffe, a Mi'kmaq artist from the South Shore of Nova Scotia. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

The title of this show refers to the ambivalence shared by many Indigenous artists about the ongoing Canada 150 celebrations of 2017.

At the tiny Studio Sixty Six, a gem of a gallery, tucked into a large apartment building on Muriel St. in the Glebe, young, emerging Indigenous artists from the across the country explore their own mixed feelings about the legacy of confederation.

References to ongoing poverty and injustice can be found in the large colourful art works, but what shines through is spirit of resilience and joy.

'My Grandmother's Guilt' by Alexandre Aimée, a Métis mixed-media artist from West Nipissing who works predominantly with recycled material, dead flowers, acrylic and face paint. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"My first intention was to paint swastikas on blankets of The Hudson Bay," said Anishinaabe grafitti artist Mique Michelle.

"It was way too aggressive, versus an invitation, come and be part of my culture, this is my culture, you want to know what that entails? I'll tell you all the good and the bad."​​

WHERE: Studio Sixty Six, at 66 Muriel St.

WHEN: Until Feb. 18.

COST: Admission is free.​

3. Eddie May Mysteries

Superheroes from the new Eddie May production The League of Extraordinary Gentlepeople. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

An elite team of superheroes vies to wrestle Ottawa from the grips of evil, in the latest offering from Eddie May Mysteries, The League of Extraordinary Gentlepeople. For 30 years, the dinner theatre company has been dishing up murder on the menu — enlisting audiences to help solve a crime before dessert is served.

"The mystery is there's been an attack on the superhero league," explained director Zach Council, about the premise.

"There is a sinister character out there who has evil machinations and schemes afoot for our nation's capital, and it's up to the heroes and the audience to come together and flush out the killer."

According to Council, when the Eddie May Mysteries began decades ago, the emphasis was on broad comedy, or as he put it, "a big serving of ham, with cheese on the side."

Today the company keeps it fresh, by creating new whodunits and employing some of the best local acting talent, as well as comedians and circus performers who have a gift for improvisation.

WHERE: Scarlett's Dinner Theatre, 62 York St.

WHEN: Saturday evenings until Jan. 28.

COST: Tickets are $64.95 plus tax and tip, that includes a three-course meal. Reservations can be made by calling 613-850-9700.