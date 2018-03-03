NAC unveils 50th anniversary season filled with theatre, music and dance

As the National Arts Centre and its orchestra prepare to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2019, the centre's artistic directors are promising an unforgettable program of theatre, music and dance.

The NAC unveiled its 2018-19 season on Saturday, offering more than 40 concerts that will showcase some of the world's best classical artists, as well as pop and Broadway stars.

The orchestra will kick off the season in mid-September with a Beethoven festival that will feature performances of all nine of the master composer's symphonies, along with lectures and chamber music.

Daphne Burt, the orchestra's artistic administrator, hopes the festival will set the tone for the rest of the season.

"Hearing Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with this great choral finale is an incredible collective experience for an audience and for the performers on the stage," Burt told CBC Radio's In Town and Out.

Charting out next half-century

The anniversary season is an opportunity not only to reflect on what the NAC and its orchestra set out to accomplish 50 years ago, but also to chart a path for the next half-century, Burt said.

She credits Alexander Shelley — now in his fourth year as the NAC's music director — for pushing the orchestra to take on less-familiar masterpieces.

"He has brought the artistry of the ensemble to a stellar level," Burt said.

NAC Orchestra artistic director and conductor Alexander Shelley is offering up less frequently heard masterpieces as part of the ensemble's 50th anniversary season. (National Arts Centre)

Former NAC music director Pinchas Zukerman and Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming are among the icons returning to the NAC stage during their big anniversary season.

Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro will close out the season in April 2019.

'Something for everyone'

When it comes to dance, producer Cathy Levy said she's thrilled to be hosting six NAC co-productions.

They include the North American premiere of Akram Khan's XENOS, which was created in collaboration with Ottawa-born playwright Jordan Tannahill.

As for theatre, Jillian Keiley, the NAC's artistic director for English theatre, says the upcoming season will have "something for everyone."

Akram Khan will open the NAC's dance season in October with XENOS. (Jean-Louis Fernandez)

Canadian director Peter Hinton will also return to the main stage with Silence, his play about the relationship between telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell and his deaf wife Mabel.

"It's an extraordinary piece of work," Keiley said. "I was just so moved by it."

The NAC will also feature Donna Feore's The Hockey Sweater, a musical based on Roch Carrier's timeless short story.

Keiley said her five-year-old daughter was transfixed when they attended an earlier performance in Montreal.

Based on the beloved short story by Roch Carrier, Donna Feore's The Hockey Sweater will be on stage at the NAC in December 2018. (Leslie Schachter)

"She is [now] obsessed with hockey, because of the power of theatre," Keiley said.

"These kids who perform in this show — it's not a chorus of children. It is a chorus of professional people who are 10 years old," she said. "They are amazing dancers."

Whether the NAC is bringing back old favourites or venturing into new territory, Keiley says she hopes the audience will follow.

"Come to see what you know, but come to see what you don't know, [too]" she said.