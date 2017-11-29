My abortion, my story
Personal stories revealing the quietly-lived experiences of real women
CBC News Posted: Nov 29, 2017 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Nov 29, 2017 5:00 AM ET
Regrets or not, abortion remains taboo.
CBC journalist Rita Celli broke through the secrecy by inviting women to talk about their abortions on live radio in May.
Many of the women who shared their stories and submitted photos to CBC said they are afraid of being judged or harmed.
Click on the photos and scroll down to read each woman's story. (Stories have been edited for length)
Listen
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Fog
2°C
Gatineau
1°C
Petawawa
Clear
-1°C
Cornwall
11°C
KingstonExpression centre.currentConditions.temperature is undefined on line 22, column 22 in EnvironmentCanada/weatherSlice.tpl. The problematic instruction: ---------- ==> if centre.currentConditions.temperature.celsius!="" [on line 22, column 17 in EnvironmentCanada/weatherSlice.tpl] ---------- Java backtrace for programmers: ---------- freemarker.core.InvalidReferenceException: Expression centre.currentConditions.temperature is undefined on line 22, column 22 in EnvironmentCanada/weatherSlice.tpl. at freemarker.core.TemplateObject.assertNonNull(TemplateObject.java:124) at freemarker.core.TemplateObject.invalidTypeException(TemplateObject.java:134) at freemarker.core.Dot._getAsTemplateModel(Dot.java:78) at freemarker.core.Expression.getAsTemplateModel(Expression.java:89) at freemarker.core.ComparisonExpression.isTrue(ComparisonExpression.java:111) at freemarker.core.ConditionalBlock.accept(ConditionalBlock.java:77) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:196) at freemarker.core.IfBlock.accept(IfBlock.java:82) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:196) at freemarker.core.MixedContent.accept(MixedContent.java:92) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:196) at freemarker.core.Environment.process(Environment.java:176) at freemarker.template.Template.process(Template.java:232) at ca.cbc.weather.util.Templator.generate(Templator.java:142) at ca.cbc.weather.digest.ECFeedParser.execute(ECFeedParser.java:94) at ca.cbc.weather.daemon.EnvCanJob.execute(EnvCanJob.java:48) at org.quartz.core.JobRunShell.run(JobRunShell.java:203) at org.quartz.simpl.SimpleThreadPool$WorkerThread.run(SimpleThreadPool.java:520)
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Why solid intelligence on North Korea is so hard to get
- Fully employed young professionals can't afford rent: The plight of big city renters
- Companies charge 'vulnerable' clients for tax credit as CRA drags heels
- When it comes to harassment in politics, powerful people are writing rules for themselves: Neil Macdonald
- North Korea says it fired ICBM capable of reaching entire U.S.
Most Viewed
- Navan couple devastated after hunters kill pet pigs
- Police identify teen stabbed to death in Vanier
- Ottawa jogger who wound up in an ad without her knowledge wins precedent-setting privacy fight
- How the Cold War 'fruit machine' tried to determine gay from straight
- Ottawa police rescue women in Grey Cup prostitution blitz
- Elderly man dies after falling through ice on family pond
- Most Canadian job ever? Zamboni driver wanted for Hill rink
- Church's condo plan could mar canal views, neighbours fear
- Ruling over translation contract could cost CRA millions
- 'Time's a-wasting': Prescott mayor renews call to make Highway 401 safer
Don't Miss
-
New
Ontario working to ban eye tattoos after mishap
-
Feature
My abortion, my story
-
Weather
Cloudy skies, chance of flurries in Ottawa's forecast
-
Police identify teen stabbed to death in Vanier
-
Navan couple devastated after hunters kill pet pigs
-
Most Canadian job ever? Zamboni driver wanted for Hill rink
-
Elderly man dies after falling through ice on family pond
-
Church's condo plan could mar canal views, neighbours fear
-
Truck loses load of patio stones in Greely
-
Ottawa police rescue women in Grey Cup prostitution blitz
-
Government won't scrap Phoenix, Commons committee told
-
Canadian satellite lost after Russian rocket fails during launch
-
'Time's a-wasting': Prescott mayor renews call to make Highway 401 safer
-
Postmedia CEO defends shuttering of 24 newspapers
-
Ottawa jogger who wound up in an ad without her knowledge wins precedent-setting privacy fight