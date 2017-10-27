A salute to Leonard Cohen, a tasty serving of jazz and new music from a local online impresario for the weekend.

No Way to Say Goodbye: Songs of Leonard Cohen

Almost a year ago local theatre troupe Bear & Co. was on stage performing the musical cabaret Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris when the cast learned Leonard Cohen had died.

That night the performers closed the show with an emotional rendition of Cohen's anthem Hallelujah as the audience wept and sang along. Then and there it was decided their next musical collaboration would be a tribute to the legendary songsmith and poet.

No Way to Say Goodbye: Songs of Leonard Cohen is a musical tour of the Canadian icon's well-loved (yes Suzanne is on the play list!) and lesser-known material. It's a love letter to the artist who made music that continues to uplift, beguile and comfort his fans.

WHERE: The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

WHEN: Runs until Saturday Nov. 4.

COST: Tickets range from $20 to $36 and they can be purchased here.

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died at the age of 82 on Nov. 10, 2016.

Online impresario

Five years ago, uber local music fan Matías Muñoz launched an online campaign to raise awareness about all the great music going on in the city. On his website Ottawa Showbox (named for the legendary Seattle night spot that nurtured grunge rockers Nirvana and Pearl Jam), as well as Facebook and Twitter, Muñoz reviewed bands, promoted concerts and kept up the buzz around local music going strong.

Somewhere along the way, he decided to start booking bands. He's responsible for the live music at Bar Robo.

Matías Muñoz is the director, editor and music presenter at Ottawa Showbox. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Now Muñoz has set his sights on bigger events, beginning Saturday with a new concert series showcasing Ottawa artists.

It's a triple bill with quite a range, featuring experimental chamber music ensemble mal/aimé and the gorgeous soundscapes of accordian, wind instruments of percussion of Little Suns, with vocals from John Aaron Cockburn (Bruce Cockburn's son). The headliner is ethereal folkster Claude Munson.

WHERE: St. Albans Church, 454 King Edward Ave.

WHEN: Saturday at 8 p.m.

COST: $13 for advance tickets which can be purchased here. $15 at the door.

All that jazz

Still madly in love with jazz and all those swinging tunes, Table 4 Four celebrates the music in a cabaret style this Sunday.

Local singers Nicole Ratté, Steve Berndt, Dominque Forest and Kieran Milne have teamed up to blend their voices in four-part harmony, as well as romantic duets and solos. It's a concoction of musical styles that include chanson française, standards from the golden age and pop hits — but it's all jazz.

WHEN: Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Les Brasseurs du Temps, 170 Montcalm St., Gatineau ( Hull sector)

COST: Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.