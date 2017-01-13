Vacuuming the carpet. Dusting the furniture. Washing the floors. We know how much work it is to clean our homes. Now imagine doing the same for a sprawling national museum full of thousands of priceless artifacts that range from rare prehistoric fossils to majestic totem poles. All week, staff have been busy with a massive cleaning at three area museums: the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum.

Museums reopen Saturday

Every winter, the museums use this period when attendance is at it lowest to shut down so they can clean up and look their best for the coming year and the thousands of visitors who will pass through their doors.

They'll reopen Saturday. In the meantime, CBC's Hallie Cotnam, camera in hand, captured some of the more unusual and highly-delicate aspects of the work.

Don't forget to floss

A Museum of Nature employee uses a mop to give this T-Rex model a badly-needed tooth brushing. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Towering challenge

Aerial lifts are required to ensure every one of the magnificent totem poles in the Museum of History's Grand Hall is thoroughly cleaned. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Gesundheit!

An appropriately-attired Museum of Nature worker gives a model of a prehistoric creature a good wipe. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Look up, way up

A worker at the Canadian Museum of History vacuums one of the several totem poles in the Grand Hall from the bucket of an aerial lift. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

A brush with a dinosaur

Cleaning rare fossils is delicate work, so don't expect to see any scrub pads used at the Museum of Nature. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Every detail counts

A Museum of Canadian History staff member gently brushes the dust off a totem pole using a vacuum to ensure none of it gets away. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Model cleaner