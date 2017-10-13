Admission and membership prices are going up for three of Ottawa's most popular museums, as one of them prepares for a grand re-opening next month.

The price increases are coming to the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. The latter will re-open in mid-November after a complete renovation of the space.

Similar increases were announced last spring for the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum.

Membership prices are going up between 30 and 44 per cent depending on the category. Buying a membership gets a patron unlimited admission to all three of those museums.

An annual household membership for two adults and two children under age 17 will increase from $90 to $125. Buying a two-year membership will cost $230. A savings of $10 per year. The current cost of a two-year household membership is $160.

Jodi Van Popta just bought a museum membership for her family, but says she'll think twice about renewing at the new higher rate. (Susan Burgess)

Seniors and students are also not spared. Both pay $36 for an annual membership now, and that will increase to $50. They can save a little on two-year memberships, which will sell for $92.

Increases are among the steepest for those who spring for the most deluxe long-term packages, the PLUS Household and PLUS Individual, which come with extra discounts. Two-year memberships in those categories will go up 42 per cent for a household and 44 per cent for an individual.

The changes were announced in an e-mail to members, which encourages them to renew at the old rates before the new ones take effect Nov. 17. It says members can renew for up to two years at the current rates, and the time will be added to the end of their current membership term.

Mixed reviews from patrons

CBC spoke about the increases with a number of visitors to the Canada Food and Agriculture Museum on Friday.

"I'm disappointed by it," said Jodi Van Popta, who was there with her four children. "It makes it a little bit of a squeeze to make it work."

Van Popta said she got her membership just a few months ago, in part because of excitement about the re-opening of the Canada Science and Technology Museum, but said she'd think carefully about renewing at the new rate.

Others said they didn't mind.

"I don't have much money, but for me it's not a big increase," said Jacinthe Schwalm, who was visiting with her three-year-old grandson.

Schwalm said she feels she gets a lot for the money, and singled out museum staff for praise.

"They put a lot of heart into it, and I love it," said Schwalm.

Jacinthe Schwalm, who frequently visits the Canada Food and Agriculture Museum with her grandson, said the membership is a good deal even with the price increase. (Susan Burgess)

Hiwot Abebe, an employee of the Catholic Centre for Immigrants, was visiting with several children who are new to Canada. Her organization has a membership in the "daycare" category, which is going from $70 to $96 a year

"It's still fair. Every chance we get for the kids to visit different parts of Ottawa is great, so we're willing to pay the extra," said Abebe, who brings groups to the museums about once a month.

Admission fees will also rise

The price of daily admission to the museums will increase as well.

The Canada Food and Agriculture Museum is increasing prices only for the high season, from March to October. The cost for a family will go from $26 a visit to $33, effective November.

At the Aviation and Space Museum, the cost of admission for a family recently jumped from $30 to $38, though families can now bring four children instead of three for that price.

The price of admission for a family at the Canada Science and Technology Museum will be $43. That's up from $30 when the museum closed for renovations in 2014.

All three museums provide opportunities for free access, including free admission from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and free family passes at public libraries across the city.