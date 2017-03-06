A man accused of murdering his two sisters in December 2016 is still unfit to stand trial after 60 days of treatment, and his psychiatrist is expected back in court Friday to talk about what could happen next.

Musab A-Noor, 29, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder after his sisters, Nasiba and Asma A-Noor, were found stabbed to death in their home on McCarthy Road Dec. 16.

In early January he was found unfit to stand trial, with forensic psychiatrist Michelle Mathias telling court it was her opinion he is schizophrenic, and that she thought his condition would improve with 60 days of treatment at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre.

A-Noor made an in-person appearance at the Ottawa courthouse Monday morning, sitting quietly in a black coat over a red and grey argyle sweater.

Without delving into the full details, court heard Mathias's latest report found A-Noor still unfit to stand trial. She found he's still having trouble taking his medication, but that his condition is improving.

She's expected back in court Friday morning to talk about A-Noor's treatment and what could happen next.

The Crown, meanwhile, said they're still looking at the report and might ask for a second opinion.

The treatment order has expired but all sides agreed it wouldn't be in A-Noor's best interests to send him to jail. A-Noor has therefore been remanded to the same secure unit at the Royal until his appearance in court on Friday.