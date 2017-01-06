An Ottawa man accused of killing his two sisters will undergo 60 days or less of treatment at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre after he was found unfit to stand trial at the present time.

Musab A-Noor, 29, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder after his sisters, Nasiba and Asma A-Noor, were found stabbed to death in their home on McCarthy Road on Dec. 16.

Michelle Mathias, a forensic psychiatrist tasked with assessing him, said her opinion is that A-Noor is schizophrenic. She said he barely moved or communicated during their meetings, which started Dec. 30, and when he did he sometimes talked in rhymes and riddles.

She said she's "very confident" he's unfit to stand trial at this point because he has "very poor judgment," has trouble communicating and focusing, and difficulty understanding the court process, for instance not knowing what plea to make, or what a judge or Crown did.

The court didn't get an indication of how long his mental health may have been an issue. Mathias said he was sent to the Ottawa Hospital twice for mental health reasons in the three days after his sisters were killed, and any visits before that were for physical health reasons.

The accused appeared in an Ottawa courtroom Friday via a video link from the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre. He stared off to the side with his hands clasped together and a blanket over his head, not moving.

The only word he spoke was "yes" when asked if he could hear what was happening.

Musab A-Noor was unable to attend previous court dates because he was in hospital. His lawyer Samir Adam said he was in an unresponsive, "catatonic" state when he was sent for a psychiatric assessment in late December.

Doctor says plan should work

Mathias's treatment plan keeps him in his bed at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre.

It includes keeping him on anti-psychotic and sedating medication, although she said he refused to take his anti-psychotic medication during the last two or three nights because he didn't believe he needed it.

She said she'd seen a slight improvement in his condition in the time she'd been seeing him, and that he should be fit to stand trial before the end of the 60-day treatment period.

His matter will be back in court in a month for a status check, and again at the end of the 60 day period.