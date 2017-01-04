A psychiatric assessment of the Ottawa man accused of stabbing his two sisters to death last month has found that he is unfit to stand trial at the present time, according to his defence lawyer.

Musab A-Noor, 29, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder after the bodies of his two sisters — 29-year-old Nasiba A-Noor and 32-year-old Asma A-Noor — were found in their McCarthy Road home the night of Dec. 16.

​Musab A-Noor missed several court appearances last month because he was in hospital. On Dec. 23 he was ordered to undergo an assessment at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre to determine his mental fitness to stand trial.

He was expected to hear the results of that assessment in court on Wednesday, but the doctor who prepared the report isn't able to appear in court until Friday.

Samir Adam, Musab A-Noor's lawyer, says a psychiatric assessment ordered by the court suggests his client is unfit to stand trial at the present time. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

His defence lawyer, Samir Adam, told reporters that while he hasn't read the entire report, it suggests that Musab A-Noor is unfit to stand trial at the present time.

His client remains in hospital.

'Not in a position to attend'

Last month, Adam said his client was in a "catatonic," non-responsive state.

"His non-attendance reflects that there are some significant mental health issues at play. We'll let the doctors flesh out what exactly that is," Adam said at the time.

"That's why he's not in court. It's not that he's not in court because he doesn't want to attend, it's because he's not in a position to attend."

He wouldn't comment on whether Musab A-Noor has any diagnosed mental health issues, but said it's "clear" he has some.

The deaths of the A-Noor sisters were the city's 23rd and 24th homicides of 2016.