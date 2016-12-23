An Ottawa man accused of killing his two sisters last week will undergo an assessment at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.

Musab A-Noor, 29, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder after the bodies of his two sisters — 29-year-old Nasiba A-Noor and 32-year-old Asma A-Noor — were found stabbed in their McCarthy Road home the night of Dec. 16.

Musab A-Noor was arrested not far from the crime scene that night. He refused to appear in court Sunday morning and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

He was scheduled to appear in a mental health courtroom in Ottawa on Monday and again on Wednesday and Friday, but was unable to do so.

Defence lawyer Samir Adam said Friday that his client was in a "catatonic," non-responsive state.

Samir Adam is Musad A-Noor's lawyer. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

"His non-attendance reflects that there are some significant mental health issues at play. We'll let the doctors flesh out what exactly that is," Adam said.

"That's why he's not in court. It's not that he's not in court because he doesn't want to attend, it's because he's not in a position to attend."

Adam says Musab's assessment will take five days and will help doctors determine if he can participate in the court process, whether that's understanding the facts of the case or standing trial.

He wouldn't comment on whether Musab has any diagnosed mental health issues, but says it's "clear" he has some.

Musab A-Noor's next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Adam said he could appear via videolink or over the phone if he's physically unable to come to the courthouse.

The deaths of the A-Noor sisters last week were the city's 23rd and 24th homicides of 2016.

The Ottawa Police Service is currently conducting a review of its historical homicide data, but the last time Ottawa saw this many homicides in a single year was likely 1995 — when the number of homicides was somewhere between 23 and 25.