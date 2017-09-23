The Quebec municipal election campaign has begun in earnest in the lead-up to voting day on Nov. 5, 2017.

In Gatineau, five candidates have declared thus far, but people still have until Oct. 6 to enter the race to try and defeat the sitting mayor, Maxime Pednaud-Jobin.

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pednaud-Jobin speaks at an event Feb. 13, 2017. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Pednaud-Jobin is seeking his second term and entered the race as a candidate representing "Action Gatineau." He's the only mayoral candidate who has entered under the banner of a political party.

Sylvie Goneau, Denis Tassé, Rémi Bergeron et Clément Bélanger are the other candidates who have come forward so far. Goneau and Tassé have been on Gatineau city council for the past four years.

Prospective mayoral and council candidates have until Oct. 6 to register for the race with Elections Quebec.

Despite the fact the municipal campaigning officially began Friday, opponents of the Action Gatineau party were upset when they learned the party had begun placing its elections signs on lawns as early as 10 days ago.

The party has already held three media conferences outlining its position on public transit and financing.

This is the first election in Quebec under new financing rules that give candidates public money to run for office.