Multiple houses affected in New Edinburgh fire

Firefighters responded to multiple calls of a fire at 103 River Ln. in New Edinburgh, Friday night.

An initial call just before 11:30 p.m. reported a house under construction had caught fire, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

More crews were called to the scene after the fire spread to an adjacent, occupied home, and other houses were declared at risk.

For an hour Ottawa Fire crews been battling a fire that affected 3 houses, threatening nearby homes in New Edinburgh, River Lane

As crews battled the fire, it spread to a third adjacent home.

Fire crews were able to stop the blaze at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The house where the fire originated was in the final stage of construction, but has been deemed a complete loss. Damages are estimated at $300,000.

The two other affected homes are estimated to have damages of $850,000 to their structures and contents.

One of the homes that caught fire did have an occupant inside it at the time, but no injuries were reported.

According to Hydro Ottawa, 15 houses on River Lane are without power, but it has not confirmed if it's because of the fire.