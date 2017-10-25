Nitin Mehra thought he was doing a good deed when he offered his unit to a city-run program that matches landlords with homeless people looking for shelter.

Seven months later, the place was crawling with maggots, covered in rotting food and spattered with feces.

Mehra says the program was supposed to provide tenant support services, which include counselling and weekly visits, but none of that happened. Now he faces thousands of dollars in damages and has evicted the tenant, who is now homeless again.

Mehra took the CBC's Ashley Burke on a tour of the unit.

