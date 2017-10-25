Take a video tour of an Ottawa landlord's trashed unit
Feces, maggots, rotting food fill Nitin Mehra's rental unit after he agreed to take par in city-funded program
CBC News Posted: Oct 25, 2017 12:00 PM ET Last Updated: Oct 25, 2017 12:00 PM ET
Nitin Mehra thought he was doing a good deed when he offered his unit to a city-run program that matches landlords with homeless people looking for shelter.
Seven months later, the place was crawling with maggots, covered in rotting food and spattered with feces.
Mehra says the program was supposed to provide tenant support services, which include counselling and weekly visits, but none of that happened. Now he faces thousands of dollars in damages and has evicted the tenant, who is now homeless again.
Mehra took the CBC's Ashley Burke on a tour of the unit.
