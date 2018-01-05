Ottawa's devastating 1998 ice storm, told in compelling pictures
Ottawa and surrounding rural communities struck hard by storm
By Trevor Pritchard, CBC News Posted: Jan 05, 2018 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 05, 2018 5:00 AM ET
It was two decades ago this week that eastern Ontario and western Quebec were hit with what would end up being a devastating ice storm.
Twenty years later, scenes from the storm's aftermath — of workers clearing trees, of soldiers providing help, of citizens trying to go about their lives — remain compelling.
Here are some of those images.
