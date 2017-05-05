Flooding in some parts of Gatineau is the worst residents have seen in 20 years. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

The Ottawa River is expected to rise even higher in the days ahead as spring rain continues to drench the region into the weekend.

To help keep track of the latest information, we've assembled these useful maps and links to help you make informed choices:

Gatineau

​Important links:

Residents who evacuate their home are invited to visit one of the following centres for flood victims:

Jean-René-Monette Community Centre, 89 Jean-René-Monette St.

Masson-Angers Services Centre, 57 Montréal Rd.

If needed, the Red Cross will provide assistance.

Road closures in Gatineau

Can't see the map? Click here to view it.

National Capital Region

Flooding has led the National Capital Commission to close some pathways and parks along the shore. Look at the map below to see which areas are closed. Can't see map? View it here.

National Capital Commission map of closed pathways

Ottawa

Ottawa is also bracing for flooding, and is already experiencing it in the east-end community of Cumberland. Here are some useful links:

Below is a map of the emergency reception and lodging centres and sandbag pickup locations in Ottawa. Can't see map? Click here.

Ottawa: Emergency reception centres, sand bag pickup

Outside Ottawa

Other useful maps and links: