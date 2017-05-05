Ottawa-Gatineau flooding: Maps of road and path closures
Get the latest information from the City of Gatineau, City of Ottawa and the NCC
CBC News Posted: May 05, 2017 3:34 PM ET Last Updated: May 05, 2017 6:29 PM ET
The Ottawa River is expected to rise even higher in the days ahead as spring rain continues to drench the region into the weekend.
To help keep track of the latest information, we've assembled these useful maps and links to help you make informed choices:
- City of Gatineau map of flooded areas, road closures, and sandbag pickup.
- National Capital Commission: Trails and park closures.
- Ottawa emergency preparedness, including sand and sandbag pick up.
Gatineau
Important links:
- City of Gatineau flood updates, including services for flood victims.
- How to install sandbags (in French only).
- Forecasted water levels.
Residents who evacuate their home are invited to visit one of the following centres for flood victims:
- Jean-René-Monette Community Centre, 89 Jean-René-Monette St.
- Masson-Angers Services Centre, 57 Montréal Rd.
If needed, the Red Cross will provide assistance.
Road closures in Gatineau
Can't see the map? Click here to view it.
National Capital Region
Flooding has led the National Capital Commission to close some pathways and parks along the shore. Look at the map below to see which areas are closed. Can't see map? View it here.
National Capital Commission map of closed pathways
Ottawa
Ottawa is also bracing for flooding, and is already experiencing it in the east-end community of Cumberland. Here are some useful links:
- City of Ottawa flood updates, emergency preparedness page.
- City of Ottawa interactive traffic map, including road closures.
Below is a map of the emergency reception and lodging centres and sandbag pickup locations in Ottawa. Can't see map? Click here.
Ottawa: Emergency reception centres, sand bag pickup
Outside Ottawa
Other useful maps and links:
- Clarence-Rockland flood updates.
- Ontario flood watch (including links to regional conservation authorities).
