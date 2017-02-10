There's a strange structure taking shape in the heart of Ottawa.

Dozens of workers are busy building the scaffolding that will form the base of massive ice slides at the locks next to the Parliament buildings, the Château Laurier and Major's Hill Park.

This is the first time the Red Bull Crashed Ice competition has come to the capital.

The race features heats of four skaters clad protective equipment careening down an ice course of steep declines, dramatic jumps and hairpin turns.

The Ice Cross Downhill World Series Season Finale takes place March 3-4.

There are premium seats for sale but general admission is free.

